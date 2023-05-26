Intrust Bank NA Sells 918 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $120.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average is $144.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.