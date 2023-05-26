Intrust Bank NA Sells 95 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

CAT stock opened at $210.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.93.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

