Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.20-$14.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $491.35.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $413.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.09.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 833.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

