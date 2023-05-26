Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.02. Approximately 49,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 134,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

About Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLW. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 559.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,548,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,437,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

