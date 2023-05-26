Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.02. Approximately 49,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 134,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
