Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Short Interest Up 108.6% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,600 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the April 30th total of 275,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,966 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 235,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 963,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 85,242 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP remained flat at $20.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 178,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,466. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0599 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

