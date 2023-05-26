Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Trading Down 1%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.07 and last traded at $36.10. 946,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,470% from the average session volume of 60,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $663.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

