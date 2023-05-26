Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.34 and last traded at $73.47. Approximately 23,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 33,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.28.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDP. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

