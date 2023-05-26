Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.17

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $125.17 and last traded at $125.14, with a volume of 5872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.45.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $584.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.68.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth $261,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.