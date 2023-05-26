Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Shares Down 0.4%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 6,731 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 5,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%.
The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
