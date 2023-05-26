Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Shares Down 0.4%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 6,731 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 5,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

