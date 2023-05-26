Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,400. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $72.41 and a 12-month high of $92.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

