Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.36 and last traded at $81.39. Approximately 6,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 31,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $351.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.431 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.