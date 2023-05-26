Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.36 and last traded at $81.39. Approximately 6,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 31,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $351.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.431 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
