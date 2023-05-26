Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,336 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $553,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter.

PZA stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

