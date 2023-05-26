Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 100,486 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 60,124 shares.The stock last traded at $168.47 and had previously closed at $169.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.48. The company has a market cap of $862.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

