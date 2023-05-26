Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stake Increased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. Destiny Capital Corp CO bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,070,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 254,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,319 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMLV opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $962.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $56.96.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

