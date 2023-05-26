Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.76 and last traded at $85.30. Approximately 635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.40.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

