Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.76 and last traded at $85.30. Approximately 635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.40.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.
