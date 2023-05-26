Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the April 30th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,428,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 756,583 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 283,251 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 947,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 895,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. 28,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,444. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1223 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

