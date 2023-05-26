Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 26th (AGI, AKR, ANNX, AVID, AY, BGCP, BKH, BRO, CIBEY, CLW)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 26th:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Alamos Gold Inc alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $1.35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Welcia (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.