Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Invests $256,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VGT stock traded up $6.58 on Friday, hitting $414.29. The company had a trading volume of 110,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,947. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.81. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $414.38.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.