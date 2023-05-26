Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

Shares of SO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.45. 421,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

