Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 7,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,759. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

