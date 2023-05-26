Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,928,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

