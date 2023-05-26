IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Trading Down 0%

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating) traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.83. 213,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 87,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11.

Get IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMIN. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 1,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 175,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 162,859 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 35,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.