iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,933 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.68. 158,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.90. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $104.35.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

