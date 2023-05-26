iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.90 and last traded at $69.00. 146,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,578% from the average session volume of 8,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.29.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISHG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,970,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

