iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.62 and last traded at $81.64. 5,754,187 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 5,697,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.78.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after buying an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,651,000 after buying an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after buying an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,001,000 after buying an additional 1,198,518 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

