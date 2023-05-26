iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.62 and last traded at $81.64. 5,754,187 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 5,697,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.78.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
