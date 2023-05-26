iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Position Trimmed by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,120 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.70% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMF opened at $56.13 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.73.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

