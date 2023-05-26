iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stake Cut by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,119 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,757,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,499,000 after buying an additional 211,309 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,527,000 after purchasing an additional 309,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 819,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. 120,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,574. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $48.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.109 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

