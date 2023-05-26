iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.67 and last traded at C$25.67. 18,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 85,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.76.
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.85.
