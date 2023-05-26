iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,634,380 shares. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

