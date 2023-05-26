iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.48 and last traded at $61.52. Approximately 1,306,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,700,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.31.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 55,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

