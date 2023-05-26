iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,776,000 after acquiring an additional 655,524 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 371,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,149,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 63,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $93.84. 1,738,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average of $97.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

