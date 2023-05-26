iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lifted by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.38. 1,650,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,005,823. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.35 and its 200-day moving average is $98.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

