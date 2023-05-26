iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,849. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $96.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.52.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

