iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Shares Down 1.1%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.84 and last traded at $43.84. 2,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.34.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.