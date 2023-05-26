iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $23.85. Approximately 503,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 663,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 357.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $169,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

