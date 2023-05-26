iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.68 and last traded at $44.79. Approximately 4,108,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,658,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 75,928.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,891,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,797 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $177,947,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $160,568,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,425,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,844,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,690 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.