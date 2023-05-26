iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,091,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCHI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. 246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $22.62.

