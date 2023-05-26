iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Raised by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,346,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,634,617. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

