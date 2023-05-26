iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,169.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 334,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $72.09. 2,348,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,596,039. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.