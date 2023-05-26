iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,124,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,607,734. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

