iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the April 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:EEMA traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.64. 133,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,623. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $53.34 and a 52-week high of $71.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a market cap of $571.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth $487,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth $1,236,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 167.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 396.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 243,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 194,561 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

