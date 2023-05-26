iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,742,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,356 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 3.12% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $44,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 832,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,474. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

