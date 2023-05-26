iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Stock Holdings Reduced by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264,804 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 2.70% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $557,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,262,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.51. 79,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,030. The company has a market cap of $318.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

