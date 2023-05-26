iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Lowered by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $180,086,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after buying an additional 685,710 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after buying an additional 343,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

BATS QUAL traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $126.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,050 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.30.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.