iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Decreased by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.64. 675,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,277. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $259.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.40. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

