iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 115.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.20. 6,173,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,292,381. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.89 and its 200-day moving average is $180.64.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

