iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,414 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.7% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $47,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after acquiring an additional 260,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.48. 19,611,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,430,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.89 and a 200-day moving average of $180.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

