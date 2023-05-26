iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.11. The stock had a trading volume of 81,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,685. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $248.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

