iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.45. The stock had a trading volume of 178,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,531. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $131.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.72. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

