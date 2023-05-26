iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,570 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,483,083 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

